OpinionsExclusive

Villagers in Chinese old revolutionary base area hail CPC’s achievements in 5 years
General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed that the Yimeng spirit still plays a significant enlightening role in today’s Party construction.
Op-Ed: US isolated at UN after acting like a bully
It shows that the U.S. remains focused on dominance, and that international institutions should serve the interests of the United States.
PLA to make strides in new era
Xi said in the report, "A military is built to fight. Our military must regard combat capability as the criterion to meet in all its work and focus on how to win when it is called on."
First 5G New Radio standard officially approved by 3GPP
The Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) has officially ratified the first release of the 5G New Radio (NR) standard.
China’s brand value of $10 trillion ranks second in world: UK report
China, with a total brand value of over $10 trillion, ranked second in the annual report on the world’s most valuable nation brands by Brand Finance.
China’s Lunar Palace 1 among the best science images of 2017: Nature
A picture showing a volunteer doing research in a “space” capsule of China’s Lunar Palace 1 was included in Nature’s best science images of the year.
China’s Navy unveils one of its mysterious special forces
Winter Solstice: the coldest period of the year
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge under construction
China, Thailand inaugurate construction of HSR
The postcard-like beauty of Yunnan's Shangri-La
Traditional dried hand-made noodles in China's Sichuan
