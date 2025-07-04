China issues alerts for heat, rainstorms

July 4

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Friday issued an alert for high temperatures in many parts of the country, and forecast particularly heavy rains and rainstorms in certain areas in Sichuan Province in southwest China.

On Friday, vast swaths of the country spanning multiple provinces and regions will be affected by high temperatures ranging from 37 to 39 degrees Celsius.

In particular, some areas in Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hubei and Zhejiang will see temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

The NMC, notably, has advised reducing outdoor activities and taking precautionary measures against the heat in affected locations.

Also on Friday, the NMC issued a rainstorm alert. From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, heavy rains and rainstorms are expected to hit parts of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi and Beijing.

