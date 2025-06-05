Beijing registers first high-temperature day of 2025

Ecns.cn) 16:22, June 05, 2025

A resident uses an umbrella to block the sun during the first high-temperature day of the year in Beijing, June 5, 2025. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued an orange heat alert at 6 p.m. on June 4. (China News Service/Chen Fangting)

A resident uses an umbrella to block the sun during the first high-temperature day of the year in Beijing, June 5, 2025. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued an orange heat alert at 6 p.m. on June 4. (China News Service/Chen Fangting)

People take sun protection measures during the first high-temperature day of the year in Beijing, June 5, 2025. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued an orange heat alert at 6 p.m. on June 4. (China News Service/Chen Fangting)

People take sun protection measures during the first high-temperature day of the year in Beijing, June 5, 2025. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued an orange heat alert at 6 p.m. on June 4. (China News Service/Chen Fangting)

A citizen shops for watermelons to cool off during the first high-temperature day of the year in Beijing, June 5, 2025. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued an orange heat alert at 6 p.m. on June 4. (China News Service/Chen Fangting)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)