Beijing registers first high-temperature day of 2025
A resident uses an umbrella to block the sun during the first high-temperature day of the year in Beijing, June 5, 2025. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued an orange heat alert at 6 p.m. on June 4. (China News Service/Chen Fangting)
People take sun protection measures during the first high-temperature day of the year in Beijing, June 5, 2025. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued an orange heat alert at 6 p.m. on June 4. (China News Service/Chen Fangting)
A citizen shops for watermelons to cool off during the first high-temperature day of the year in Beijing, June 5, 2025. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued an orange heat alert at 6 p.m. on June 4. (China News Service/Chen Fangting)
