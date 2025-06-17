China renews alerts for rainstorms, high temperature

Xinhua) 13:41, June 17, 2025

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China renewed weather alerts on Tuesday, warning of rainstorms and high temperatures in several regions.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) continued to issue a blue alert for rainstorms, expecting heavy rainfall in parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, and Sichuan from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Some of these regions may experience hourly precipitation topping 70 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the NMC.

Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and inspect the drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

In addition, the NMC also continued a yellow alert for high temperatures in multiple regions.

High temperatures ranging from 35 to 39 degrees Celsius are expected in parts of north China, regions along the Yellow River, Huaihe River, Hanjiang River, and Yangtze River, some areas in the country's northwest and southwest regions, as well as in western Inner Mongolia, the Turpan Basin in Xinjiang, and the southern Xinjiang Basin.

Temperatures in parts of Hebei, Henan and the Turpan Basin in Xinjiang may exceed 40 degrees Celsius, the NMC added.

The center suggested people to take protective measures to prevent too much exposure to the sun.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

