2025 Xi'an Marathon set for October in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 10:35, July 04, 2025

XI'AN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Xi'an Marathon will be held on October 19 in the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

"Runners can register through the official website or Qujiang event's WeChat public platform from July 5 to 27," read an official announcement released on Thursday. "A total of 38,000 competitors will be selected to participate in the event."

The World Athletics gold label road race, which was first run in 2017, attracted around 34,000 marathon, half-marathon and seven-kilometer participants in its 2024 edition.

Jia E'renjia of China won the men's marathon event last year in 2:12:13.

