Chinese runner Huang wins Changchun Marathon

Xinhua) 11:12, May 26, 2025

CHANGCHUN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese runner Huang Xuemei clinched the women's title at the 2025 Changchun Marathon on Sunday.

Huang, who became the first female runner to finish the first-ever mass-participation marathon event organized in the history of the Olympic Games at Paris 2024, clocked a winning time of 2:33:48. She was followed by Lydia Naliaka Wamalwa of Kenya, and Ethiopian runner Alemitu Heroye Banata took third place.

"It is my first marathon title. The course in Changchun is not easy. I just focused on my own pace, and it felt great," Huang said after the race.

Ethiopia's Seboka Negusse Erre triumphed in the men's race in 2:12:43, followed by two Kenyan runners, Kenneth Kiprop Omulo and Kennedy Kwemoi Naibei.

"I feel happy today in Changchun. Everything here is very great," said Erre.

First held in 2017, the Changchun Marathon saw a record 151,322 runners sign up this year for the lottery of 35,000 spots.

