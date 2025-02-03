Famous Ethiopian athlete speaks highly of China's marathons, plans to return

Ethiopian runner Dawit Wolde speaks to Xinhua in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Jan. 25, 2025.(Xinhua/Misikir Temesgen)

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian runner Dawit Wolde was among the 35,000 participants in the 2025 Xiamen Marathon, held on January 5 in the coastal city of Xiamen in China's Fujian Province.

The 33-year-old crossed the finish line in two hours, six minutes and six seconds, improving on the previous course record of 2:06:19 set by Kenya's Moses Cheruiyot Mosop in 2015.

"I was confident that I would win the Xiamen Marathon 2025. I run to win gold and I did it," Wolde told Xinhua in a recent interview, noting that he had prepared well for the race.

Having competed in multiple marathons across China, including those in Hong Kong and Xiamen, Wolde said China remains his favorite destination for furthering his career and public profile. Describing the Xiamen Marathon as a popular international event drawing athletes worldwide, he said the competition is marked by strong rivalry.

"I was fortunate to have participated in the Xiamen Marathon which I found to be most adorable. Unlike some other competitions, the course of Xiamen Marathon was not boring but delightful as competitors ran over bridges, near water bodies and enjoyed beautiful scenery, and there was persistent encouragement from people standing along the course all the way to the finish line," Wolde said.

According to him, pleasant views en route can be instrumental in helping runners complete the race successfully.

"Xiamen Marathon is one of the races I like the most for its vibrant atmosphere, meticulous organization and beautiful scenery. I will definitely return to the race in 2026," he added.

Wolde was born and raised in Bishoftu, around 40 kilometers east of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. He credits his mother for influencing his early sporting ambitions, recalling that he initially took up running to beat her in a race.

"Each time I competed with my mother, she was the winner. Then I started running on a regular basis to defeat my mother, and in the process I fell in love with running," Wolde said, adding that he cannot imagine life without running.

In the women's competition at this year's Xiamen Marathon, Wolde's fellow Ethiopian Ruti Aga clocked 2:18:46 to claim victory, beating the previous course record of 2:19:52 set by another compatriot, Mare Dibaba Hurrsa, in 2015.

Awarded the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label in 2021, this year's Xiamen Marathon drew 35,000 runners from 46 countries and regions.

