People enjoy various activities across China to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 09:16, February 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting Youzhou ancient town of Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform a molten iron firework show at a park in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 30, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy an artistic performance in Changxing County, Huzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

People participate in a wooden-bench dragon parade in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 30, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a snow town scenic spot in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Folk artists stage a Yangge performance in Lunan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 30, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Zhao Liang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2025 shows people visiting Xiangyang ancient town in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

People enjoy a lion dance at Lanshangen scenic spot in Yanhu District, Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 30, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Jiang Hua/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns at Baotuquan Park in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 30, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting Xiangdong Street of Xinhua County, Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 30, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People visit the Xishuanghu national wetland park in Donghai County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 30, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Shao Guangming/Xinhua)

Visitors watch a performance made by a robot dog at the science and technology museum in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 31, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

People visit a ruins park in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 31, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Folk artists stage a Yangge performance at an ancient town scenic spot in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 31, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Zhang Zhenxiang/Xinhua)

People row among trees at Haihong Wetland Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Jan. 31, 2025. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows people rowing among trees at Haihong Wetland Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. People enjoy various activities to celebrate the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

