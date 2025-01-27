Discovering the magic of 'Nianhuo' at the National Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 14:25, January 27, 2025

With the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, fast approaching, a special host takes us on an immersive journey through the vibrant and bustling National Agricultural Exhibition Center in China's capital Beijing.

For 29 years, the venue has hosted a special Spring Festival market that captures the essence of "Nianhuo"—the tradition of gathering New Year's goods.

Watch as our host Aya Rakrouki explores the colorful stalls brimming with symbolic foods like fish, dumplings, and sweet treats. Beyond the delicacies, the market is alive with festive red lanterns, golden decorations, and the warmth of community spirit.

The market demonstrates the heartwarming atmosphere of Chinese New Year, reminding us that wherever we are, the spirit of family and good fortune is always close.

