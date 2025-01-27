Hong Kong and Guangdong see tourism boom during Spring Festival as policies boost connectivity

10:11, January 27, 2025 By Zhang Yiyi ( Global Times

As the Spring Festival nears, cross-border travel between South China's Guangdong Province and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is accelerating. Enhanced transportation networks, advancements in cross-border payment systems, and favorable policies are spurring tourism and vibrant cross-border spending.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board announced Sunday via its official WeChat account that from January 28 to February 2, all border checkpoints will operate under existing schedules, with select ports, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, operating 24/7.

Additionally, celebratory activities, including fireworks displays, horse racing, float parades, and a new year football match, are planned to mark the Spring Festival and attract visitors.

In Shenzhen's Yantian district, Guangdong, the historic Chung Ying Street, located on the Hong Kong-Shenzhen border, introduced a paperless entry system on Sunday. Visitors can now access the street by scanning their ID cards, the Global Times has observed.

Visitors throng the historic Chung Ying Street on the Hong Kong-Shenzhen border in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on January 23, 2025. (Zhang Yiyi/GT)

Merchants told the Global Times that mainland shops occupy one side of the street, while duty-free stores from Hong Kong occupy the other. A Shenzhen vendor surnamed Li noted that many mainland residents visit to hunt for Hong Kong goods at lower prices. "The newly implemented online clearance process is smoother, and we expect even more tourists during the Spring Festival. Many Hong Kong residents living near the border also enjoy the lively atmosphere here," he added.

A 20-year-old undergraduate from Tianjin Municipality told the Global Times on Thursday that she and her mother traveled to Shenzhen first, then they would head to Hong Kong to enjoy the Spring Festival, "I am excited to watch the grand festival fireworks in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour," she said.

A Shenzhen resident surnamed Huang said traveling to Hong Kong is now as easy as visiting other mainland cities, with metro access to border checkpoints and smooth customs clearance under the multiple-entry permit. She added that she planned to go shopping in Hong Kong with her family during the Spring Festival.

"Hong Kong offers a wide range of products, including imported international brands that are not only cheaper but also unavailable in Shenzhen. These make popular gifts for family and friends during the Spring Festival. I stock up on festive goods every year and have done so again this year," Huang said.

Starting December 1, 2024, Shenzhen residents and residence permit holders can apply for a multiple-entry permit for Hong Kong, granting unlimited visits within a year, with a maximum stay of seven days per visit.

A Hong Kong resident surnamed Luo told the Global Times on Sunday that many of her friends are traveling to Guangdong during the 4-5-day new year holiday, for sightseeing, family reunion, and shopping, while also considering train and driving holidays. "One of my friends crossed via Shenzhen's Luohu Port in just 30 minutes. With more checkpoints open this year. Each checkpoint is free from congestion and the process is smooth and efficient," she said.

The Spring Festival flower market in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, is bustling with crowds on January 23, 2025, offering a variety of Chinese New Year decorations for sale. (Zhang Yiyi/GT)

From December 1, 2024 to January 14 this year, public security immigration authorities issued 299,000 multiple-entry permits for Hong Kong tourism, according to the National Immigration Administration.

A forecast of 8.67 million crossings, including Hong Kong residents and visitors, are expected during Chinese New Year golden week (January 28 to February 4). Of these, a projected 7.34 million will pass through land border control points, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government website.

