Fijians participate in Chinese New Year celebrations

Xinhua) 08:42, January 27, 2025

A girl presents a first-day cover with the stamps of the Year of the Snake in Nausori, Fiji, Jan. 25, 2025. Post Fiji and the China Cultural Center in Fiji on Saturday jointly issued special stamps to mark the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake. (Photo by Gao Xin/Xinhua)

SUVA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Fiji and residents of Nausori, the fourth most populous municipality in the country, gathered in numbers at the Nausori Plaza for a folklife festival to celebrate the Chinese New Year on Saturday.

While addressing the event held by the China Cultural Centre in Fiji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad said the Chinese New Year is more than just a cultural tradition. It is an occasion to reflect on timeless values that transcend borders and resonate deeply with all.

He said the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a global celebration bringing together people from diverse backgrounds.

"Events like this allow us to learn from each other, embrace our differences, and build stronger bonds of friendship and mutual respect," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian shared insights into the symbolism of this year, the Year of the Snake, which represents agility, wisdom and vitality in Chinese culture.

Zhou said the celebration in Nausori signified the importance of cultural exchange, community unity and the shared contributions that have enriched Fiji's history and society.

At the festival, Post Fiji and the China Cultural Centre also jointly issued special stamps to mark the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake.

