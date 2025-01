We Are China

Central China's Hubei stages underwater dragon dance to welcome Spring Festival

Ecns.cn) 16:09, January 26, 2025

Tourists watch an underwater dragon dance performance at Wuhan Haichang Polar Ocean Park in central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Chang)

The underwater dragon dance was staged to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Snake.

Tourists watch an underwater dragon dance performance at Wuhan Haichang Polar Ocean Park in central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Tourists watch an underwater dragon dance performance at Wuhan Haichang Polar Ocean Park in central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Tourists watch an underwater dragon dance performance at Wuhan Haichang Polar Ocean Park in central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Tourists watch an underwater dragon dance performance at Wuhan Haichang Polar Ocean Park in central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Chang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)