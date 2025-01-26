In pics: light installations in celebration of upcoming Spring Festival in Macao

Xinhua) 13:52, January 26, 2025

Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People enjoy the light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People enjoy the light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People enjoy the light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A citizen takes photos of light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People enjoy the light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)