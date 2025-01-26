In pics: light installations in celebration of upcoming Spring Festival in Macao
Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People enjoy the light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People enjoy the light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People enjoy the light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, are seen in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A citizen takes photos of light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People enjoy the light installations in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Senado Square in south China's Macao on Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
Related Stories
- Event held in Yangon to celebrate Spring Festival, boost China-Myanmar cultural exchange
- Vibrant consumer spending witnessed amid Spring Festival holiday
- Spring Festival travel rush to see 9 billion trips
- Chinese Lunar New Year offers window on nation's economic vitality
- Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: butcher the rooster
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.