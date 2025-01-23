A glimpse of China's development through exhibitions
(People's Daily Online) 14:02, January 23, 2025
Exhibitions are a snapshot of economic growth and a platform for innovation and economic vitality. At these events, companies display their newest achievements, industries share the latest trends, and partnerships are forged to drive mutual progress.
By exploring the exhibits and engaging in discussions, we not only experience the dynamic and captivating essence of innovation in China but also uncover endless opportunities and potential.
