A glimpse of China's development through exhibitions

People's Daily Online) 14:02, January 23, 2025

Photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows the interior of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The fourth CICPE opened on April 13, 2024 in Haikou. The area of the expo's main venue reached 100,000 square meters. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Exhibitions are a snapshot of economic growth and a platform for innovation and economic vitality. At these events, companies display their newest achievements, industries share the latest trends, and partnerships are forged to drive mutual progress.

By exploring the exhibits and engaging in discussions, we not only experience the dynamic and captivating essence of innovation in China but also uncover endless opportunities and potential.

