2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) kicks off in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 08:22, November 01, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows a model of the Bluewhale I drilling platform at the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 2024 CMEE kicked off in Shenzhen on Thursday, comprehensively showcasing China's marine economic development, and scientific and technological innovation.

Visitors learn about an operational underwater robot system at the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 31, 2024.

Visitors learn about an underwater robot at the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 31, 2024.

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the venue for the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

People visit the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 31, 2024.

Visitors view a ship model at the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 31, 2024.

People visit the booth of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation at the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 31, 2024.

Visitors learn about an underwater vehicle at the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 31, 2024.

People visit the booth of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation at the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 31, 2024.

Visitors learn about an underwater robot at the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 31, 2024.

Visitors view the model of a maritime fisheries and tourism complex at the 2024 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 31, 2024.

