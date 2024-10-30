A glimpse of classical gardens in Suzhou, E China's Jiangsu
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. About a 20-minute ride by high-speed train from east China's Shanghai, Suzhou is one of the richest cities in China, with its more than 100 classical gardens considered some of the most beautiful in the country, and nine of them serving as UNESCO world heritage sites.
Throughout history, the garden design has always been intertwined with Chinese literature and the art of landscape painting. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Lingering Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Lingering Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows people visiting Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows people visiting Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows a woman in traditional Chinese costume visiting the Lingering Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows people visiting Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Lingering Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows people visiting Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows people visiting Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the scenery at the Tiger Hill scenic area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Tiger Hill scenic area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Lingering Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Lingering Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Lingering Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

