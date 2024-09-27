Four seasons in the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou

(People's Daily App) 14:31, September 27, 2024

The Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, mainly characterized by water and exquisite courtyard architecture, is one of the four famous gardens in China. It is famous for its long history, rich cultural connotations, high gardening achievements, and elegant and beautiful scenery. Let's experience the beauty of the Humble Administrator's Garden in different seasons.

(Source: Shijie APP-ruhua suzhou)

