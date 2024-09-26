Golden rice fields signal bountiful harvest in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:24, September 26, 2024

Photo shows the Yuanyang rice terraces in Yuanyang county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Yanhui)

Golden rice fields herald the arrival of autumn and the joy of harvest season across southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In Mohaji village of Wenshan city, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, over 400 mu (27 hectares) of rice terraces form an intricate patchwork. Golden stalks of rice sway gently under blue skies and white clouds.

Dali presents an equally breathtaking vista, with expansive rice paddies stretching along the shores of Erhai Lake.

In Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, the Samaba terraced fields burst with golden hues.

Meanwhile, Annan village in Yangjiang township, Yangbi county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, has developed 100 mu of eco-friendly paddy fields using a rice-fish co-culture system. This ingenious approach yields a dual harvest of rice and fish, bringing prosperity and joy to local communities.

