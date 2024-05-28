Honeysuckle harvests in C China’s Henan

People's Daily Online) 16:10, May 28, 2024

A farmer picks honeysuckle flowers in the honeysuckle base in Shiqiao village in Haozhai township, Sheqi county of Nanyang, central China’s Henan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Xin Jing)

As honeysuckle flowers bloom, farmers in Sheqi county of Nanyang, central China’s Henan Province, are picking, drying and processing them for market.

The honeysuckle base in Sheqi county now has more than 500 mu (approximately 33.3 hectares) of farmland planted with honeysuckle flowers. The local government has actively encouraged rural land circulation in order to expand the development of the honeysuckle industry, promoting rural revitalization and increasing farmers’ incomes.