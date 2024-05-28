Home>>
Honeysuckle harvests in C China’s Henan
(People's Daily Online) 16:10, May 28, 2024
A farmer picks honeysuckle flowers in the honeysuckle base in Shiqiao village in Haozhai township, Sheqi county of Nanyang, central China’s Henan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Xin Jing)
As honeysuckle flowers bloom, farmers in Sheqi county of Nanyang, central China’s Henan Province, are picking, drying and processing them for market.
The honeysuckle base in Sheqi county now has more than 500 mu (approximately 33.3 hectares) of farmland planted with honeysuckle flowers. The local government has actively encouraged rural land circulation in order to expand the development of the honeysuckle industry, promoting rural revitalization and increasing farmers’ incomes.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yin Ruins shed new light on 3000-year-old civilization in C China's Henan
- Trailer: Ancient city of Anyang spreads its wings for high-quality development
- Anyang: An ancient city ready to take flight
- China's Henan gears up for massive wheat harvest
- People's Daily Online premieres documentary promoting Anyang
- Wheat harvest underway in Tongzi county, SW China's Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.