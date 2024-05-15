Wheat harvest underway in Tongzi county, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:03, May 15, 2024

Photo shows ripe wheat in Tongzi county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Guiliang)

The wheat harvest season is underway in Tongzi county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Local farmers are efficiently utilizing agricultural machinery to ensure a bumper harvest of wheat grains.

A harvester reaps wheat in a field in Tongzi county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Guiliang)

Wheat grains are loaded on a truck in Tongzi county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Guiliang)

"I planted wheat on 90 mu (6 hectares) of fields this year. The projected total output is around 30,000 kg, which is expected to generate a gross revenue of approximately 240,000 yuan ($33,177)," said Zhao Xiaokang, a wheat grower in Guancang township, Tongzi county.

Guancang township is ensuring labor and machinery support for this year's wheat harvest. It is providing technical services and other forms of assistance to farmers in their fields to increase the profitability of each mu of wheat field and ensure an efficient harvest.

This year, Tongzi county is expected to achieve an average wheat yield of 310 kg per mu, according to Wang Ping, a senior agronomist at the county's bureau of agriculture and rural affairs.

Wheat harvest is underway in Tongzi county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Guiliang)

The wheat planting area in Tongzi county this year has surpassed 800 mu, with a projected total wheat output of approximately 155 tonnes. The wheat harvest in the county is expected to be completed by mid-May.

