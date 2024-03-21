Home>>
Farmers in SW China's Xizang hold grand ceremony to celebrate start of spring plowing
(People's Daily Online) 09:53, March 21, 2024
|Farmers take part in a grand ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Chabalang village, Qushui county, Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
A grand ceremony marking the start of spring plowing was held in Chabalang village, Qushui county, Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on March 16, 2024.
Spring plowing holds immense significance for farmers in Xizang, who take part in a grand ceremony every year to celebrate the start of spring plowing and pray for bountiful harvests.
