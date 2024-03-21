Spring scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:37, March 21, 2024

A drone photo shows spring scenery in Yanglin Town, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2024. Wednesday marks the spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, this year. After the spring equinox, the days get longer, the weather becomes warmer and plants start to grow fast. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 20, 2024. Wednesday marks the spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, this year. After the spring equinox, the days get longer, the weather becomes warmer and plants start to grow fast. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists admiring spring scenery in Shitan Village of Xiakeng Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 20, 2024. Wednesday marks the spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, this year. After the spring equinox, the days get longer, the weather becomes warmer and plants start to grow fast. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows spring scenery in Yanglin Town, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2024. Wednesday marks the spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, this year. After the spring equinox, the days get longer, the weather becomes warmer and plants start to grow fast. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

