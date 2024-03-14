We Are China

Pear blossoms paint springtime hues in S China's Guangxi tea garden

People's Daily Online) 15:03, March 14, 2024

Photo shows the spring scenery of an organic tea garden in Yanglong village, Xilin county, Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Shihua)

Wild pear trees have burst into full bloom in an organic tea garden of Yanglong village, Xilin county, Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, filling the air with a delicate fragrance.

Clusters of white pear flowers give the tea garden a noticeable sense of spring.

Photo shows the spring scenery of an organic tea garden in Yanglong village, Xilin county, Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Shihua)

Photo shows pear blossoms at an organic tea garden in Yanglong village, Xilin county, Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Shihua)

Photo shows pear blossoms at an organic tea garden in Yanglong village, Xilin county, Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Shihua)

Photo shows pear blossoms at an organic tea garden in Yanglong village, Xilin county, Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Shihua)

Photo shows pear blossoms at an organic tea garden in Yanglong village, Xilin county, Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Shihua)

