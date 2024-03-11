Traditional Chinese-styled group wedding for 28 new couples held in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:07, March 11, 2024

This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows couples dressed in traditional costumes taking part in a group wedding in Tongnan District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A group wedding ceremony was jointly held here by Tongnan District of Chongqing and Suining City of Sichuan Province for 28 new couples.

This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows couples dressed in traditional costumes taking part in a group wedding in Tongnan District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows couples dressed in traditional costumes taking part in a group wedding in Tongnan District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows couples dressed in traditional costumes taking part in a group wedding in Tongnan District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)