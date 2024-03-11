Traditional Chinese-styled group wedding for 28 new couples held in Chongqing
This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows couples dressed in traditional costumes taking part in a group wedding in Tongnan District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
CHONGQING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A group wedding ceremony was jointly held here by Tongnan District of Chongqing and Suining City of Sichuan Province for 28 new couples.
A drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows couples dressed in traditional costumes taking part in a group wedding in Tongnan District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
