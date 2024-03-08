We Are China

View of Daxiaojing scenic spot in Guizhou, SW China

Xinhua) 08:42, March 08, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 7, 2024 shows a view of Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Visitors take a bamboo raft ride to enjoy the scenery of Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Visitors take a bamboo raft ride to enjoy the scenery of Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Shi Chuanhong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 7, 2024 shows visitors taking photos at Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

