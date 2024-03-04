Miao people celebrate Gannangxiang festival in Guizhou, SW China
Girls of Miao ethnic group perform a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
In Kaili, local ethnic Miao people have the custom of donning their traditional attire and performing Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, to rejoice in the annual Gannangxiang festival, a time-honored celebration in Guizhou Province.
Girls of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A woman of Miao ethnic group arranges silver ornaments for her daughter during the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Girls of Miao ethnic group perform a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Children perform Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 2, 2024 shows people of Miao ethnic group celebrating the Gannangxiang festival, in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guizhou 'aunties' got game: Village basketball tournament bounces into action
- Guizhou activates Level III emergency response for forest fires
- People of Gelao ethnic group celebrate "Maolong Festival" in SW China's Guizhou
- Special dragon dance sets sky ablaze in Guizhou
- Miao people celebrate "Tiaohua" festival to pray for harvest and well-being in new year
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.