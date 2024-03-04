We Are China

Miao people celebrate Gannangxiang festival in Guizhou, SW China

Xinhua) 08:38, March 04, 2024

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

In Kaili, local ethnic Miao people have the custom of donning their traditional attire and performing Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, to rejoice in the annual Gannangxiang festival, a time-honored celebration in Guizhou Province.

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A woman of Miao ethnic group arranges silver ornaments for her daughter during the Gannangxiang festival in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

