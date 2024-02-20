Miao people celebrate "Tiaohua" festival to pray for harvest and well-being in new year

Xinhua) 08:18, February 20, 2024

People of Miao ethnic group perform a dance to celebrate "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. People of Miao ethnic group celebrated the "Tiaohua" festival here on Monday to pray for the harvest and well-being in the new year. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People of Miao ethnic group perform a dance to celebrate "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

People of Miao ethnic group communicate during a celebration of "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

People of Miao ethnic group play lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, to celebrate "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

People of Miao ethnic group perform a dance to celebrate "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

People watch a performance during a celebration of "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

People watch a performance during a celebration of "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

People of Miao ethnic group parade during a celebration of "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

Children perform a dance to celebrate "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

People of Miao ethnic group parade during a celebration of "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

People of Miao ethnic group communicate during a celebration of "Tiaohua" festival in Gaoxing Village of Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024.

