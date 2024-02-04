We Are China

In pics: Spectacular sea of clouds in Jingmai Mountain, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:31, February 04, 2024

Photo shows a spectacular sea of clouds in Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Dong Lin)

A spectacular sea of clouds recently appeared in Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, transforming the mountain into a mysterious wonderland.

As the Spring Festival approaches, the Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, has attracted an increasing number of tourists.

Last year, Jingmai Mountain saw 346,800 visits by non-local tourists, with revenue from tourism reaching about 158 million yuan ($22.25 million).

