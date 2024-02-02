China's Yunnan sees blooming flower export in 2023

KUNMING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Yunnan Province, the main supplier of flowers in southwest China, exported fresh-cut flowers worth 570 million yuan (about 80 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, ranking first in the country for the fifth straight year.

Mohan, the most convenient land port of China to Laos, as well as Southeast Asia, saw the export value of fresh-cut flowers surge by 39.3 percent to 150 million yuan in 2023, according to customs authorities in the provincial capital Kunming.

Flowers fall under the category of "fresh and perishable" goods due to their short shelf life and the need for temperature-controlled preservation during transportation.

To ensure the timely export of these special goods, Mengla Customs, which is under the administration of Kunming Customs, has opened a "green channel," together with a slew of measures such as declaration in advance and inspection on demand, said Zhang Peiran, an official with the Mengla Customs.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has helped further facilitate the exports and lower the tariffs.

"Benefiting from the RCEP, roses, lilies and other fresh flowers of our company have entered the Thai market with zero tariffs, which has further strengthened our competitiveness," said Tang Jun, deputy manager of a flower company based in Yunnan's Yuxi city.

