Stubbornly playful! Young elephant's refusal to join herd in water frustrates elder

People's Daily Online) 10:59, January 22, 2024

In the Wild Elephant Valley of Xishuangbanna, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province, a young Asian elephant, full of playful defiance, refused to join its herd in the water. Despite an older elephant's persistent attempts to persuade it, the spirited youngster stubbornly remained on the shore, causing the frustrated elder to swing her trunk in annoyance.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)