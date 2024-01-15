Languages

Monday, January 15, 2024

Amazing starry night in Tengchong, SW China's Yunnan

(People's Daily Online) 16:42, January 15, 2024

A photographer recently filmed a magnificent star trail timelapse video where stars left streaks behind them as they moved across the sky in Tengchong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city boasts beautiful scenery, and rich historical and cultural heritage.

