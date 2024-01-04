Nature reserve in China's Yunnan witnesses first snow of this year
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao national nature reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The nature reserve witnessed its first snow of this new year on Wednesday. (Photo by Zheng Yuanjian/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao national nature reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The nature reserve witnessed its first snow of this new year on Wednesday. (Photo by Wu Taiping/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao national nature reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The nature reserve witnessed its first snow of this new year on Wednesday. (Photo by Zheng Yuanjian/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao national nature reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The nature reserve witnessed its first snow of this new year on Wednesday. (Photo by Zheng Yuanjian/Xinhua)
