Nature reserve in China's Yunnan witnesses first snow of this year

Xinhua) 09:05, January 04, 2024

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao national nature reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The nature reserve witnessed its first snow of this new year on Wednesday. (Photo by Zheng Yuanjian/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao national nature reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The nature reserve witnessed its first snow of this new year on Wednesday. (Photo by Wu Taiping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao national nature reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The nature reserve witnessed its first snow of this new year on Wednesday. (Photo by Zheng Yuanjian/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao national nature reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The nature reserve witnessed its first snow of this new year on Wednesday. (Photo by Zheng Yuanjian/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)