View of Geminids meteor shower

Xinhua) 15:58, December 16, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows Geminids meteor shower over Yulong County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Astronomy enthusiasts wait to watch Geminids meteor shower in Yulong County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows the starry night sky over Yulong County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

