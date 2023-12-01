Pairing assistance creates beautiful villages in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:16, December 01, 2023

With pairing assistance from east China's Shanghai city, many young people in rural areas in southwest China's Yunnan Province have returned to their hometowns and become "new farmers," working diligently to enhance the beauty of the countryside.

One of these young people is Wu Di, a woman from Guangnan county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan. Born in 1999, she used to be an office worker in a well-known property management company in Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan, earning a monthly income of 6,000 to 7,000 yuan ($980).

In 2021, Wu quit her job and joined a local scenic area in her hometown.

Photo shows a sightseeing corridor at a scenic area in Guangnan county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of Yangliujing township, Guangnan county)

Liulangcheng village is a typical Zhuang ethnic village, situated along mountain slopes and offers stunning natural beauty. With the help of Shanghai, the village has constructed a reservoir, ensuring that every household in the village has access to spring water sourced from nearby mountains.

Wu, who holds a bachelor's degree, has risen to the position of head of the reception center of the scenic area in just over two years.

By investing her salary in the company, Wu is able to receive dividends at the end of the year. She delightfully expressed her plans to use the money to buy a car.

Photo shows the scenic area where Wu Di works. (People's Daily Online/Tang Xiaoli)

"This year, the scenic area has received a total of 696,200 visitors, generating over 21.97 million yuan in revenue. This has helped more than 800 people find jobs near their homes," said Zhao Qingyuan, deputy mayor of Guangnan county and an official of the assistance team sent to Guangnan by Shanghai's Jing'an district.

Photo shows road signs in Chengzi village, Menglun township, Mengla county, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Tang Xiaoli)

Chengzi village in Menglun township, Mengla county, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture is situated across the river from the renowned Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, which is a 5A-level scenic spot, and the only one of its kind in the prefecture.

Following several research visits, the Shanghai assistance team suggested that Chengzi village capitalize on its advantageous location as a neighbor to the famous scenic spot, and transform itself into a thriving tourist destination.

A village official said the village's innovation encompassed not only the removal of illegally constructed walls but also corrugated metal houses. The Dai villagers, renowned for their meticulousness in maintaining clean bedrooms, had built corrugated metal houses within their courtyards for various purposes, including storage rooms and reception halls, and even to host parties.

Through the joint efforts of officials from both Shanghai and Yunnan, as well as the local people in Yunnan, a model for rural revitalization was established to facilitate the transformation of the Dai village.

Today, Chengzi village attracts a large number of tourists on holidays and festivals. More young people are opting to return to the countryside and build a joyful life at their doorstep.

Photo shows Chengzi village in Menglun township, Mengla county, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Tang Xiaoli)

24-year-old Fan Jiamei, who used to work at a garments factory in east China's Suzhou city, returned to her hometown in Bailianshan village, Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in 2018.

The village is located near the popular tourist spot of Puzhehei. Despite Puzhehei’s fame, Bailianshan village did not benefit from it. In recent years, the local government decided to turn Bailianshan village into a tourist attraction and a catalyst for economic development.

With the support of a fund dedicated to the Shanghai-Yunnan pairing assistance program, Bailianshan village has undergone significant infrastructure improvements. These include the paving of roads, installation of street lights, and the creation of tourist rest areas.

Fan Jiamei and her husband make garments of the Yi ethnic group at their store. (People's Daily Online/Han Qing)

Fan and her husband are currently engaged in producing ethnic clothing. During peak tourist seasons, their relatives also join them in running the clothing store. Fan said, "This year, the number of tourists has significantly increased, and our daily turnover can reach several thousand yuan. It is almost double what I used to earn while working in a factory."

Photo shows Bailianshan village, Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Tang Xiaoli)

Local officials estimate that after renovations are completed, Bailianshan village will be able to attract 100,000 tourist visits annually, generating approximately 50 million yuan in tourism revenue. This development is expected to increase the per capita net income of farmers by nearly 10,000 yuan, and bring in over 500,000 yuan in collective income for the village.

Shanghai and Yunnan established their pairing assistance relations in 1996. Over the past 27 years, the two regions have forged a path of mutual support, interaction, and win-win development.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)