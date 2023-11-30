Spectacular views of starry skies, glowing snow-capped peaks at Meili Snow Mountain

People's Daily Online) 16:14, November 30, 2023

Time-lapse photo of the starry night skies over Meili Snow Mountain in Deqin county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Yizhou)

Breathtaking views of starry skies before sunrise and snow-capped mountain peaks illuminated by a golden sunrise at Meili Snow Mountain in Deqin county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province never fail to amaze visitors.

A photographer recently captured the stunning time-lapse images of the starry night skies and glowing snow-capped mountain peaks in the morning sun at the majestic Meili Snow Mountain, wowing viewers.

The pristine mountain peaks first shined under a clear glittering belt of stars before dawn. As daylight broke, the snow-capped summits began glowing like gold, bathing in the first rays of sunshine.

Since the opening of a new high-speed railway line linking Lijiang city in Yunnan Province and Shangri-la in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture on Nov. 26, 2023, many tourists have flocked to Diqing by high-speed trains to enjoy the spectacle of Meili Snow Mountain.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)