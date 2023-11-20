Long street banquet held during cultural tourism festival in China's Yunnan
A tourist poses for a photo with local children during a cultural tourism festival in Luchun County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 19, 2023. The long street banquet, a time-honoured tradition of Hani ethnic group in China, was held here during a cultural tourism festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Tourists and local residents take part in the long street banquet during a cultural tourism festival in Luchun County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 19, 2023. The long street banquet, a time-honoured tradition of Hani ethnic group in China, was held here during a cultural tourism festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2023 shows a view of Luchun County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The long street banquet, a time-honoured tradition of Hani ethnic group in China, was held here during a cultural tourism festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Local residents of Hani ethnic group attend a parade during a cultural tourism festival in Luchun County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 19, 2023. The long street banquet, a time-honoured tradition of Hani ethnic group in China, was held here during a cultural tourism festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Local residents of Hani ethnic group attend a parade during a cultural tourism festival in Luchun County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 19, 2023. The long street banquet, a time-honoured tradition of Hani ethnic group in China, was held here during a cultural tourism festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Local residents of Hani ethnic group attend a parade during a cultural tourism festival in Luchun County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 19, 2023. The long street banquet, a time-honoured tradition of Hani ethnic group in China, was held here during a cultural tourism festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2023 shows tourists and local residents taking part in the long street banquet as performers passing by during a cultural tourism festival in Luchun County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The long street banquet, a time-honoured tradition of Hani ethnic group in China, was held here during a cultural tourism festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2023 shows a view of the long street banquet during a cultural tourism festival in Luchun County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The long street banquet, a time-honoured tradition of Hani ethnic group in China, was held here during a cultural tourism festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
