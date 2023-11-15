Snow scenery of Dunhuang in NW China
Tourists enjoy snow scenery of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows tourists enjoying snow scenery of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows snow scenery of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows tourists enjoying snow scenery of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows snow scenery of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snow-capped Wawu Mountain turns into frozen wonderland
- NE China sees snowfall
- Cold spell prompts emergency response in some regions
- NE China issues top alert for blizzards
- Int'l ski resort attracts snow lovers from all over world in Koktokay, NW China
- Snow scenery of Pingshanhu Canyon in NW China
- Snow scenery of Gubei Water Town in Beijing
- Scenery of snow-covered Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in N China
- Scenery of snow-covered grassland in Holin Gol, N China
- Snow scenery of Simatai section of Great Wall in Beijing
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.