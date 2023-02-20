Scenery of snow-covered Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in N China

Xinhua) 09:57, February 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows a view of the snow-covered Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial panorama taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows a view of the snow-covered Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows deer at the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows deer at the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows a view of the snow-covered Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows deer at the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)