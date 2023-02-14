Ulanhada volcano cluster covered by snow in Inner Mongolia

Ecns.cn) 08:27, February 14, 2023

Aerial photo shows a volcano of Ulanhada volcano cluster covered by snow in Chahar Right Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

Known as a living museum of natural volcanoes and lava landforms, the Ulanhada volcano group is composed of more 20 volcanoes.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)