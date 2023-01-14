Home>>
Snow scenery in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
(Xinhua) 09:31, January 14, 2023
This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgy Namazov/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgy Namazov/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgy Namazov/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgy Namazov/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan. (Photo by Georgy Namazov/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Let it snow
- Grab a snowtube, hit the slopes
- Beijing embraces first snow of the season
- Tourists flock to see magnificent snow and ice scenery of Mingyue Mountain in E China's Jiangxi
- Gorgeous snow scenery of villages in SW China’s Guizhou
- Feature: snow season off to lively start in northeast China
- Snow grooming
- In pics: Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City, Heilongjiang
- “Snow Town” opens to tourists in NE China’s Heilongjiang
- Second snow and ice tourism carnival kicks off in Mori, Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.