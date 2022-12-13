Second snow and ice tourism carnival kicks off in Mori, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:45, December 13, 2022

People participate in snow entertainment at a ski resort in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2022. The 2nd snow and ice tourism carnival in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori kicked off on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec.12, 2022 shows opening ceremony of the 2nd snow and ice tourism carnival in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The 2nd snow and ice tourism carnival in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori kicked off on Monday. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

A skier is seen at a ski resort in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2022. The 2nd snow and ice tourism carnival in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori kicked off on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

