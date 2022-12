We Are China

Daily life in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:51, December 08, 2022

People play in a park after a snowfall in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A kid practices snowboarding at a ski resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People play table tennis in a park after a snowfall in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People snowboard at a ski resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)