World Soil Day marked in NE China's Heilongjiang
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows agricultural machines preparing the field for planting at Xinghua Township, Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Dec. 5 marks World Soil Day, a day designated by the UN to highlight the importance of healthy soils and to advocate sustainable management of soil resources.
A staff members is busy on a pile of corns at the Zhaoguang Farm Co,. Ltd. under the Beidahuang Group Bei'an branch in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A staff member maneuvers corns with an engineering machine at the Zhaoguang Farm Co,. Ltd. under the Beidahuang Group Bei'an branch in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Staff members analyze soil samples at the agricultural technology promotion center of the Qixing Farm Co,. Ltd. under the Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows agricultural machines harvesting corns at Guofu Town, Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Staff member are busy on a pile of corns at the Zhaoguang Farm Co,. Ltd. under the Beidahuang Group Bei'an branch in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Staff members analyze soil samples at the agricultural technology promotion center of the Qixing Farm Co,. Ltd. under the Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2022 shows agricultural machines preparing the field for planting at the Zhaoguang Farm Co,. Ltd. under the Beidahuang Group Bei'an branch in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows agricultural machines preparing the field for planting at Xinghua Township, Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Staff members are busy on a pile of soya beans at the Zhaoguang Farm Co,. Ltd. under the Beidahuang Group Bei'an branch in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photos
