Snow scenery of Hengshan Mountain scenic area in central China
(Xinhua) 15:55, December 03, 2022
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 2, 2022 shows the snow scenery of Hengshan Mountain scenic area in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
