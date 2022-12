We Are China

Tarim River in Xinjiang becomes prime habitat for migrant birds

Ecns.cn) 10:28, December 02, 2022

A flock of wild ducks fly over a reed wetland along Tarim River in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yanshun)

Xinjiang has carried out a number of projects to improve local ecological environment and became the prime habitat for migrant birds.

