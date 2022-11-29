Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang's Aksu: Kalpin's thin pita

November 29, 2022

The people of Kalpin county, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have created their own unique cuisine.

One example is baopinang, a kind of baked thin pita that can be found only in Kalpin. Crispy baopinang with tender stewed mutton is a treat that your taste buds have never experienced.

