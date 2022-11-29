Home>>
View of Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Türkiye
(Xinhua) 13:14, November 29, 2022
This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows a view of the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Trkiye. (Xinhua/Shadati)
This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows seagulls flying over the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Trkiye. (Xinhua/Shadati)
This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows seagulls flying over the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Trkiye. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photos
