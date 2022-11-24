Tourists visit scenic spots in Istanbul, Türkiye
Tourists visit Taksim Square in Istanbul, Trkiye, Nov. 22, 2022. More than 4.8 million foreign visitor arrivals were registered in Trkiye in October, up by 38.3 percent year on year, official statistics showed on Monday. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People visit the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Trkiye, Nov. 23, 2022. More than 4.8 million foreign visitor arrivals were registered in Trkiye in October, up by 38.3 percent year on year, official statistics showed on Monday. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Tourists are seen near Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Trkiye, Nov. 23, 2022. More than 4.8 million foreign visitor arrivals were registered in Trkiye in October, up by 38.3 percent year on year, official statistics showed on Monday. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photos
