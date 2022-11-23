We Are China

Autumn Plane trees transform road into golden spoon

Ecns.cn) 09:09, November 23, 2022

A road surrounded by plane trees in East Lake National Wetland Park looks like a golden spoon on water in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

