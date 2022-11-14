We Are China

In pics: Harbin, wetland paradise in NE China

Xinhua) 08:25, November 14, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2022 shows the Alejin Island Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Through long-term protection and restoration efforts, Harbin is emerging as a wetland paradise.

The city was certified as an "international wetland city" in 2018.

Many ecological parks in the city have become ideal places for people to do exercises, such as hiking, cycling and roller skating, as well as other recreational activities.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2022 shows the Hulan River estuary wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2022 shows the Yangmingtan Bridge and the surrounding wetlands in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2018 shows the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

This photo take on April 15, 2022 shows people enjoying themselves along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2022 shows the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on July 30, 2019 shows a child playing along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on July 1, 2020 shows a wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2022 shows people enjoying themselves along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2019 shows the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

